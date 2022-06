Giubileo della Regina, il super concerto: Andrea Bocelli incanta, Elton John solo in video. E i fuochi sono spettacolari

Your Majesty, Mummy,



The scale of this evening's celebration - and the outpouring of warmth and affection over this whole Jubilee weekend - is our way of saying thank you - from your family, the country, the Commonwealth, in fact the whole world.



- HRH The Prince of Wales pic.twitter.com/R3nre4jIsD

— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 4, 2022