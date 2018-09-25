Grande Fratello Vip, Lory Del Santo concorrente assente: ecco cosa sta succedendo
«Non ho nessuna intenzione di giudicare Lory, se parteciperà o meno al Gf Vip3 - avrebbe scritto Sardi -. Sono senza parole per questa ennesima tragedia che l'ha colpita. E sono preoccupato per Devin, che spero non abbia assistito. Io ricordo 27 anni fa il dramma del piccolo Connor, perché successe nel mio appartamento di Manhattan. Ho conosciuto Loren nel 2008, quando venne con Devin nella mia casa a Miami. Mi sembrava vivace e divertente. Ma di più non posso dire. Posso solo fare le più sentite condoglianze a Lory a Devin, che non so come stia perché è diversi anni che non ci frequentiamo. Spero che affronti questa tragedia nel migliore dei modi, perché dovrà conviverci per sempre».
Lory Del Santo e il suicidio del figlio: «Un dolore immenso, il Gf Vip per me una terapia»
Nei giorni scorsi Devin aveva dedicato un post commovente al fratello scomparso. Il loro era un rapporto unico, un amore senza fine.
In life, there are many times when words fail… In this case, this is the ultimate understatement. Nothing we can write will ever be able to come close to describing this incredible being and the massive void left by his absence… Loren was an artist, an athlete, a deep thinking Philosopher… He was a grand chef, a comedian and an ego-less, generous soul who thought only of others’ happiness and well being… He was an inspiration… Loren was an Angel that walked among us on Earth. He was beautiful and pure and good... He was a light that shined brightly, illuminating the hearts and minds of all he knew and loved. We are so blessed to have had the opportunity to share the all too brief time we had with this magnificent being… Our Angel had to return home far too soon… Loren… We Miss You. We Love You… We Will Never, Ever Forget You… You Will Be With Us Every Minute of Every Day Until We Meet Again… Rest In Peace… Our Son… Our Brother… Our Friend… Our Angel… You are Forever