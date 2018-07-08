Lo scimpanzé ritrova la coppia che lo aveva salvato, l'incontro è emozionante

Era nato affetto da una grave forma di polmonite e per questo la mamma lo aveva abbandonato, ma durante i primi mesi di vita era stata una coppia di veterinari ad occuparsi di lui, salvandogli la vita. Se oggi Limbani, questo il nome dello scimpanzé, è uno dei più famosi animali dello zoo di Miami, in Florida, lo deve senza dubbio a Jorge Sanchez e a sua moglie Tania.

Con loro, infatti, l'animale è guarito ed è cresciuto, prima di essere trasferito allo Zoological Wildlife Foundation, dove si è trasformato in una vera e propria star, web compreso (ha un account Instagram in cui fa un po' di tutto ed è seguito da oltre 200mila persone). A distanza di due mesi dal suo arrivo a Miami, Limbani ha potuto rivedere Tania e Jorge: l'incontro è davvero emozionante, con lo scimpanzé che è apparso assolutamente felice di abbracciare di nuovo i suoi 'genitori adottivi'.
 

Domenica 8 Luglio 2018 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 18:37
