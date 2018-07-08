Morta Koko, la gorilla che parlava la lingua dei segni commuovendo il web
Con loro, infatti, l'animale è guarito ed è cresciuto, prima di essere trasferito allo Zoological Wildlife Foundation, dove si è trasformato in una vera e propria star, web compreso (ha un account Instagram in cui fa un po' di tutto ed è seguito da oltre 200mila persone). A distanza di due mesi dal suo arrivo a Miami, Limbani ha potuto rivedere Tania e Jorge: l'incontro è davvero emozionante, con lo scimpanzé che è apparso assolutamente felice di abbracciare di nuovo i suoi 'genitori adottivi'.
The pure excitement and joy when Limbani sees our close friends can only be appreciated if watched and heard. @misstyflower and her husband, Jorge, who helped us raise and take on full around the clock care for the first few months of his life. Limbani, who was born with pneumonia was rejected by the mother without human intervention and modern medicine he wouldn’t be here today. Tania and Jorge can go without seeing him for a couple of months and his reaction is always the same. ðŸ–¤ #limbani #notapet #conservation #chimpanzee #endangeredspecies #zwfmiami #zwf @zwfmiami
Domenica 8 Luglio 2018 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 18:37
