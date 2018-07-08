Morta Koko, la gorilla che parlava la lingua dei segni commuovendo il web

Domenica 8 Luglio 2018 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 18:37 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA POTREBBE INTERESSARTI ANCHE..

Era nato affetto da una grave forma die per questo la mamma lo aveva, ma durante i primi mesi di vita era stata una coppia di veterinari ad occuparsi di lui, salvandogli la vita. Se oggi, questo il nome dello, è uno dei più famosi animali dello, in Florida, lo deve senza dubbio ae a sua moglieCon loro, infatti, l'animale è guarito ed è cresciuto, prima di essere trasferito allo Zoological Wildlife Foundation, dove si è trasformato in una vera e propria star, web compreso (ha un accountin cui fa un po' di tutto ed è seguito da oltre 200mila persone). A distanza di due mesi dal suo arrivo a Miami, Limbani ha potutoTania e Jorge: l'è davvero, con lo scimpanzé che è apparso assolutamente felice di abbracciare di nuovo i suoi 'genitori adottivi'.