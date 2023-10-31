Incidente con il furgone: morta 15enne, il cugino alla guida inalava gas esilarante col palloncino

di Mario Landi

La 15enne era al posto del passeggero, seduta vicino a suo cugino che, con poca prudenza, pensava ad inalare ossido di azoto, noto come gas esilarante, durante il viaggio che ha visto la vita dell'adolescente finire prima del dovuto. Cameron Hughes, infatti, ha perso il controllo del furgone al quale era alla guida e nel quale c'era anche sua cugina Bonny Barrow. Il 24enne non è riuscito a gestire una curva a sinistra sulla strada bagnata della A56 a Huncoat, in Inghilterra. Il suo furgone, un Mercedes Sprinter, è precipitato cinque metri nel burrone sottostante.



Bonny ha riportato gravi ferite e, nonostante gli sforzi del personale medico, è morta il giorno dopo al Wythenshaw Hospital. L'incidente avvenuto a luglio ha avuto il suo epilogo nella giornata di ieri, 30 ottobre, quando in tribunale c'è stato il verdetto per il giovane: 7 anni e mezzo per aver causato la morte della cugina.

Bonny Barrow was a much-loved, bubbly 15-year-oldschoolgirl who had her whole life ahead of her – she loved singing and dancing and making TikTok videos, just like any other teenage girl. But her young life was brutally cut short when driver Cameron Hughes crashed the van she was a passenger in and killed her. Hyndburn Police su Lunedì 30 ottobre 2023

Le immagini dell'incidente

Il viaggio, ripreso dalla telecamera all'interno del veicolo, è durato all'incirca 35 minuti. Diverse volte il giovane si affiancava ad altre auto, evitando miracolosamente collisioni. Andando a 60 chilometri orari, non è stato in grado di gestire una curva stretta, colpendo il guardrail. Per questo, l'uomo è stato condannato a 7 anni e 6 mesi e gli è stato proibito di guidare per altri 8 anni e 9 mesi.

«Cameron aveva un compito quel giorno: riportare Bonny a casa da noi sana e salva - hanno detto i parenti della 15enne -. Ma ha fatto scelte pericolose che l'hanno portata alla morte e per colpa di ciò, non potremo vedere sbocciare completamente la bellissima giovane donna che stava diventando».

