Incidente con il furgone: morta 15enne, il cugino alla guida inalava gas esilarante col palloncino

La 15enne era al posto del passeggero, seduta vicino a suo cugino che, con poca prudenza, pensava ad inalare ossido di azoto, noto come gas esilarante, durante il viaggio che ha visto la vita dell'adolescente finire prima del dovuto. Cameron Hughes, infatti, ha perso il controllo del furgone al quale era alla guida e nel quale c'era anche sua cugina Bonny Barrow. Il 24enne non è riuscito a gestire una curva a sinistra sulla strada bagnata della A56 a Huncoat, in Inghilterra. Il suo furgone, un Mercedes Sprinter, è precipitato cinque metri nel burrone sottostante.
Bonny ha riportato gravi ferite e, nonostante gli sforzi del personale medico, è morta il giorno dopo al Wythenshaw Hospital. L'incidente avvenuto a luglio ha avuto il suo epilogo nella giornata di ieri, 30 ottobre, quando in tribunale c'è stato il verdetto per il giovane: 7 anni e mezzo per aver causato la morte della cugina.
Bonny Barrow was a much-loved, bubbly 15-year-oldschoolgirl who had her whole life ahead of her – she loved singing and dancing and making TikTok videos, just like any other teenage girl. But her young life was brutally cut short when driver Cameron Hughes crashed the van she was a passenger in and killed her.Hughes, 23, high on nitrous oxide and on his mobile phone during the tragic journey on July 7, failed to negotiate a left-hand bend on the slip road of the A56 at Huncoat. His Mercedes Sprinter van plunged five metres into the ravine below. Bonny suffered serious injuries and very sadly, and despite the best efforts of medical staff, died the next day at Wythenshaw Hospital. During the 35-minute journey which ended with the collision, there were numerous close calls with other vehicles, occasions where Hughes was driving in to the hard shoulder, straddling between lanes and in once instance his van bounced off a kerb at the edge of the carriageway at over 60mph. He was today (Oct 30) sentenced to 7.5 years and banned from driving for a further 8 years and 9 months. In an emotional tribute Bonny’s family said: “Bonny was an amazing daughter who was kind, loving and always wanted to spend time with her family and friends. “We cherish the memories of her and the joy she brought us for the 15 years that she was in our lives. We all miss her so much and would do anything to have her back. “Cameron had one job that day – to get Bonny home to us safely. But he made dangerous choices that led to her death and cost us the chance to watch her fully blossom in to the beautiful young woman she was becoming.". Too often we see the aftermath of drivers under the influence of nitrous oxide. It is seen by many to be a harmless drug but as shown here, the consequences of misusing it can be fatal. On 8th November 2023, nitrous oxide will become a controlled Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. We welcome this news in the hope that it deters this dangerous behaviour and prevents other families having to go through what Bonny’s are. Pubblicato da Hyndburn Police su Lunedì 30 ottobre 2023
Le immagini dell'incidente
Il viaggio, ripreso dalla telecamera all'interno del veicolo, è durato all'incirca 35 minuti. Diverse volte il giovane si affiancava ad altre auto, evitando miracolosamente collisioni. Andando a 60 chilometri orari, non è stato in grado di gestire una curva stretta, colpendo il guardrail. Per questo, l'uomo è stato condannato a 7 anni e 6 mesi e gli è stato proibito di guidare per altri 8 anni e 9 mesi.
«Cameron aveva un compito quel giorno: riportare Bonny a casa da noi sana e salva - hanno detto i parenti della 15enne -. Ma ha fatto scelte pericolose che l'hanno portata alla morte e per colpa di ciò, non potremo vedere sbocciare completamente la bellissima giovane donna che stava diventando».
