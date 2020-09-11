Vigili del fuoco scalano 110 piani in palestra: è lo "Stair Climb Challenge" per l'11 settembre

Video
E' una tradizione che molti vigili del fuoco vogliono rispettare, ogni anno, per non dimenticare l'11 settembre. E quello che i loro colleghi hanno fatto in quel maledetto giorno del 2001. Il triste anniversario viene ricordato così dai "firefighters" di tutto il mondo. Con un pensiero ai 343 colleghi che persero la vita nel tentativo di salvare le persone intrappolate nelle Torri Gemelle. Stiamo parlando dello "Stair Climb Challenge", un esercizio/omaggio effettuato in palestra dai vigili del fuoco che, con le attrezzature, ripetono il doloroso percorso dei pompieri americani. 110 piani da scalare, simulando quanto fatto dagli eroi dell'11 settembre
 
Ultimo aggiornamento: Venerdì 11 Settembre 2020, 12:18
