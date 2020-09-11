Vigili del fuoco scalano 110 piani in palestra: è lo "Stair Climb Challenge" per l'11 settembre

🧑🚒 2nd Annual 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge 👮♀️ This Friday starting at 8am!!!! Chick-fil-A sandwiches will be sold at lunch time and Steel City Pops will be here from 3-5pm!! We will be selling raffle tickets and T-shirts! All proceeds will go to Leeds Fire & Rescue 🔥 All our welcome to this event, so we hope to see everyone there!! 🤗 #woaleeds #my247inspiration #247stairclimb911 #healthandwellness #stairclimbchallenge￼ #911 #firstresponders #neverforget #firefighter #policeofficer #paramedic #community #cityofleeds
