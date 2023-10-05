EUROPA LEAGUE Ultimo aggiornamento  

Roma-Servette: dove vederla, probabili formazioni e orario

I giallorossi di Mourinho tornano in campo per la seconda giornata del girone G

Le probabili formazioni

Roma (3-5-2): 1 Rui Patricio; 23 Mancini, 4 Cristante, 5 N’Dicka; 2 Karsdorp, 52 Bove, 16 Paredes, 22 Aouar, 59 Zalewski, 90 Lukaku, 11 Belotti. All. Mourinho

Servette (4-4-2): 1 Mall; 3 Tsunemoto, 68 Onguéné, 4 Rouiller, 18 Mazikou; 10 Antunes, 28 Douline, 8 Cognat, 9 Stevanovic; 29 Bedia, 21 Guillemenot All. Weiler

Dove vederla

La partita sarà visibile in diretta televisiva su Dazn e Sky e disponibile anche in streaming su SkyGo, sulla piattaforma di Dazn e su Now. Diretta testuale su ilmessaggero.it.

Orario

Il match tra Roma e Servette è in programma allo stadio Olimpico alle ore 21

Torna l'Europa League, torna in campo la Roma. I giallorossi di José Mourinho saranno impegnati all'Olimpico contro gli svizzeri del Servette nella seconda giornata del girone G. Segui la diretta testuale su ilmessaggero.it.
