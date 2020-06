Primark riapre al pubblico, lunghe file davanti ai negozi e regole per la sicurezza

Down at Primark this morning as it opens for the first time since lockdown and the queue is ENORMOUS pic.twitter.com/fWldI5aCX5 — Elle May Rice (@ellemayrice) June 15, 2020

Queue to get into Primark at 8 in the morning.... have a day off will you people 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IDGuwIX42H — Josh Buckley (@Josh9b) June 15, 2020

Ultimo aggiornamento: Lunedì 15 Giugno 2020, 15:27

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA