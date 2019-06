Notre-Dame, il progetto in vetro del designer della Apple per la ricostruzione del tetto della cattedrale

“I believe this definitive example of French Gothic architecture requires a deep respect and appreciation of the history and intent of the original design. Its proportions, scale and detail brings life to the architecture. It should not be about the ego of a new architectural expression but a solution to honor this historic structure” - #EightInc Founder and CEO Tim Kobe. For more on Eight Inc.’s vision of the Notre-Dame reconstruction click the link in our bio. #architecture #notredame

Un post condiviso da Eight Inc. (@eightinc) in data: 6 Giu 2019 alle ore 10:51 PDT