Meghan Markle osa l'outfit bohémien alle nozze della nipote di Lady D, ma questa volta piovono critiche

Meghan Markle abbandona il look bon ton e si cimenta con la tendenza bohémien. Per il matrimonio di Clelia, nipote di Lady Diana, la neo Duchessa di Sussex ha scelto un abito firmato Oscar de la Renta che ha poco a che vedere con gli ultimi outfit sfoggiati: è ampio, a fantasia con volant e maniche abbondanti. 

LEGGI ANCHE: Meghan Markle, il papà confessa: «Ha pianto quando le ho detto che non sarei andato alle nozze»​
 

Mentre i convinti supporter della tendenza boho sono rimasti entusiasti, su Meghan sono piovute critiche al grido di "no, non le sta bene", "è troppo grande" e "ho la stessa fantasia sul mio copriletto". Effettivamente il modello forse non si abbinava proprio al suo fisico, talmente minuto che le scelte più azzeccate sono quelle che la fasciano, e forse il cappellino bon ton non si abbinava proprio al look. Meghan però resta icona di stile: e come tale le tendenze deve proprio tentarle tutte. 
 

Lunedì 18 Giugno 2018 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 16:35
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
POTREBBE INTERESSARTI ANCHE..
COMMENTA LA NOTIZIA
0 di 0 commenti presenti
DALLA HOME
LE PIU' CONDIVISE