Mentre i convinti supporter della tendenza boho sono rimasti entusiasti, su Meghan sono piovute critiche al grido di "no, non le sta bene", "è troppo grande" e "ho la stessa fantasia sul mio copriletto". Effettivamente il modello forse non si abbinava proprio al suo fisico, talmente minuto che le scelte più azzeccate sono quelle che la fasciano, e forse il cappellino bon ton non si abbinava proprio al look. Meghan però resta icona di stile: e come tale le tendenze deve proprio tentarle tutte.
Lunedì 18 Giugno 2018 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 16:35
