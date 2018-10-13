Jamal Khashoggi, giornalista scomparso: «Lo hanno ucciso». E gli sponsor fuggono dall'Arabia Saudita

Jamal Khashoggi, giornalista scomparso: «Lo hanno ucciso». E gli sponsor fuggono dall'Arabia Saudita

Un intrigo di dimensioni internazionali, quello che emerge dal caso della scomparsa di Jamal Khashoggi, un giornalista saudita dissidente, molto critico nei confronti della monarchia. La Turchia ha infatti accusato l'Arabia Saudita di aver ucciso Khashoggi nel consolato del paese ad Ankara. Accuse da provare, ma abbastanza gravi da indurre grandi compagnie mondiali ad abbandonare una serie di eventi del Forum economico mondiale che dovevano tenersi a Riad.

Jamal Khashoggi, che oggi compie 60 anni, è scomparso nel nulla dopo essere entrato nel consolato saudita in Turchia, dove aveva richiesto un documento per ottenere il riconoscimento civile del matrimonio. Da oltre un anno, Khashoggi si trovava di fatto in esilio in Turchia: molto critico nei confronti del re Salman e del principe Mohamed bin Salman, il giornalista si era anche visto oscurare il proprio account Twitter, evidentemente scomodo per la monarchia.

Secondo la Turchia, Jamal Khashoggi sarebbe stato ucciso per volere dell'Arabia Saudita all'interno del consolato ad Ankara, e l'omicidio potrebbe essere stato registrato dall'Apple Watch posseduto dal giornalista. L'Arabia Saudita nega ogni accusa, con Donald Trump preso tra due fuochi: l'alleanza, inossidabile, tra Washington e Riad, e la necessità di dare un segnale forte. Ad ogni modo, però, Trump non sembra intenzionato a decidere per sanzioni pesanti. Il figlio Donald Jr., invece, su Twitter ha retwittato una foto di Khashoggi insieme ad alcuni mujaheddin afghani su cui aveva fatto un'inchiesta 30 anni fa, accusandolo di essere vicino al terrorismo islamico. Dopo le tante polemiche, quel tweet è sparito.

Le grandi compagnie mondiali, però, non la pensano come i Trump. Come riporta l'Independent, infatti, editori e direttori dell'Economist, del New York Times, del Financial Times e della CNN, oltre ai manager di Uber e altre grandi multinazionali, hanno deciso di disertare l'evento 'Davos in the Desert', una sorta di Forum economico mondiale dislocato in Arabia Saudita.
 

 

 

 

