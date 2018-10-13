Grenfell Tower, allerta tossine tra i detriti: «Nessuna azione di bonifica svolta»â€‹
Jamal Khashoggi, che oggi compie 60 anni, è scomparso nel nulla dopo essere entrato nel consolato saudita in Turchia, dove aveva richiesto un documento per ottenere il riconoscimento civile del matrimonio. Da oltre un anno, Khashoggi si trovava di fatto in esilio in Turchia: molto critico nei confronti del re Salman e del principe Mohamed bin Salman, il giornalista si era anche visto oscurare il proprio account Twitter, evidentemente scomodo per la monarchia.
Secondo la Turchia, Jamal Khashoggi sarebbe stato ucciso per volere dell'Arabia Saudita all'interno del consolato ad Ankara, e l'omicidio potrebbe essere stato registrato dall'Apple Watch posseduto dal giornalista. L'Arabia Saudita nega ogni accusa, con Donald Trump preso tra due fuochi: l'alleanza, inossidabile, tra Washington e Riad, e la necessità di dare un segnale forte. Ad ogni modo, però, Trump non sembra intenzionato a decidere per sanzioni pesanti. Il figlio Donald Jr., invece, su Twitter ha retwittato una foto di Khashoggi insieme ad alcuni mujaheddin afghani su cui aveva fatto un'inchiesta 30 anni fa, accusandolo di essere vicino al terrorismo islamico. Dopo le tante polemiche, quel tweet è sparito.
Le grandi compagnie mondiali, però, non la pensano come i Trump. Come riporta l'Independent, infatti, editori e direttori dell'Economist, del New York Times, del Financial Times e della CNN, oltre ai manager di Uber e altre grandi multinazionali, hanno deciso di disertare l'evento 'Davos in the Desert', una sorta di Forum economico mondiale dislocato in Arabia Saudita.
1) You’re not that dumb. You know that Poole was writing about the Mujahadein, and you know that even Reagan supported them. So something else is going on here. You’re lying in order to justify the assassination of Khashoggi. The question is why. The answer in your case is Trump. https://t.co/UhdCWqrx2G— John Scare-avosis ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@aravosis) 13 ottobre 2018
2) For some reason, Donald Trump Jr, and his friends in the Alt Lite media, like The Federalist, are desperate to justify Khashoggi’s assassination. Usually that means you think Trump is complicit, like with Russia. But why would it? Unless Trump had a role in this. Did he?— John Scare-avosis ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@aravosis) 13 ottobre 2018
3) We now US intelligence knew of the impending abduction. We know US intelligence didn’t tell Khashoggi. The question is, why didn’t they? You’d think they must have run that pretty far up the flag pole before deciding NOT to inform Khashoggi. Was Trump informed? Did he okay it?— John Scare-avosis ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@aravosis) 13 ottobre 2018
4) With everything we’ve learned about Trump these past 3 years, it’s that we should suspect the worst. The worst is that Trump, or Jared Kushner, knew Khashoggi was going to be abducted, and possibly even killed, and they either tacitly okayed it, or even helped.— John Scare-avosis ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@aravosis) 13 ottobre 2018