India, bambine nude in processione per propiziare la pioggia. Sui social le immagini choc

Those who justify this ritual today will ask you to justify the misogynistic and regressive ritual where young girls were paraded naked in a drought striked village of Madhya Pradesh 5o get the rain.

And many such anti women rituals in the name of Hinduism. https://t.co/ErJZM9OnQZ pic.twitter.com/YvQ6kemKDL

— Shameela (@shaikhshameela) September 7, 2021