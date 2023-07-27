Ruba un bassotto da una una casa: il video è virale. È caccia al ladro

Twiglet è il nome del bassotto rubato nella giornata di ieri, 26 luglio, le cui immagini del furto stanno facendo il giro del web. A lanciare l'allarme la Polizia dell'Essex: «Chiediamo il vostro supporto per localizzare Twiglet il bassotto, rubato in seguito a un furto a Saffron Walden. Gli agenti sono stati chiamati all'indirizzo di Catmere End in seguito alle segnalazioni di un furto avvenuto intorno alle 15:00».
A registrare l'accaduto, le telecamere interne a circuito chiuso che mostrano un uomo che sfonda la porta del patio e prende il bassotto, Twiglet di 16 mesi.
Le indagini
L'ispettore Jamie Stirland del Dipartimento Investigativo Criminale dell'Essex in Inghilterra ha dichiarato: «Mi rivolgo direttamente all'uomo in questo video, chiedendogli di restituire Twiglet sano e salvo. Se avete informazioni, telecamere a circuito chiuso, dash cam o altri filmati in relazione a questo incidente, contattateci».
We are appealing for the public’s help to locate Twiglet the Dachshund, who was stolen following a burglary in Saffron Walden on Wednesday, 26 July.Officers were called to the address in Catmere End, Saffron Walden yesterday (26 July) following reports of a burglary, which occurred around 3pm. A review of the internal CCTV cameras shows a man smashing the patio door and taking 16-month old Dachshund, Twiglet. Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage. Detective Inspector Jamie Stirland from our Criminal Investigation Department said “This burglary has been incredibly distressing for the victims and as the public can imagine, they just want to see the safe return of Twiglet. “Thefts such as these are rare and we are taking this investigation seriously and carrying out multiple enquiries, including reviewing CCTV in the area. “We are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact us and assist with this investigation. “I am also directly appealing to the man in this video, asking him to return Twiglet safely.” If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us. You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm. Alternatively you can call us on 101. In an emergency always call 999. If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111. Please quote incident 739 of 26 July when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible. Pubblicato da Essex Police su Giovedì 27 luglio 2023
Il video
La scena sta facendo il giro dei social e al momento l'uomo protagonista del furto sta riscuotendo diversi commenti negativi.
