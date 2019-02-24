Tentato dirottamento su un aereo per Dubai: atterraggio d'emergenza in Bangladesh: «Un morto» Video

Tentato dirottamento di un aereo per Dubai della compagnia Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Decollato da Dacca, ha compiuto un atterraggio di emergenza nello scalo di Shah Amanat a Chittagong. Un membro dell'equipaggio sarebbe morto. Uno o più dirottatori sarebbero ancora a bordo.
 
Sul volo diretto a Dubai c'erano 142 passeggeri che sarebbero tutti in salvo.
 
