Creta

⚠️#Greece🇬🇷: A powerful #earthquake of magnitude Mww=6.6, was registered at 89 KM S of #Ierápetra, region of #Κρήτη. Depth: 17 KM. [UPDATE]

More info: https://t.co/YbLe4K7zhz

Did you feel this earthquake?, Tell us!.#EQVT,#σεισμός,#زلزال,#seismós,#רעידתאדמה,#deprem,#terremoto. pic.twitter.com/FUcQZrSkPE