Terremoto, una fortissima scossa è stata avvertita oggi sabato 2 maggio sull'isola greca di Creta. Il sisma è stato registrato alle 14.51 italiane ed è stato di magnitudo superiore a 6.0 (6.6 secondo il sistema di rilevazione statunitense Usgs). Secondo il sito earthquaketrack, l'epicentro è stato, a 16 chilometri di profondità, a Nea Anatoli, a sud di Creta. La scossa è stata avvertita chiaramente dalla popolazione, terrorizzata. Il sisma è stato percepito in un'area amplissima, e persino nella capitale greca Atene. Scatta l'allerta tsunami. Le zone più colpite dal sisma risultano essere quelle della costa sud. Paura soprattutto a Heraklion e Lassithi

Forte replica alle 15.33 italiane. Forte replica di 5.4 nello stesso epicentro della prima scossa alle 15.33. La profondità rilevata è stata di dieci chilometri.
 
