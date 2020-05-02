Forte replica alle 15.33 italiane. Forte replica di 5.4 nello stesso epicentro della prima scossa alle 15.33. La profondità rilevata è stata di dieci chilometri.
⚠️#Greece🇬🇷: A powerful #earthquake of magnitude Mww=6.6, was registered at 89 KM S of #Ierápetra, region of #Κρήτη. Depth: 17 KM. [UPDATE]— American Earthquakes 🌋🌊🌎 (@earthquakevt) May 2, 2020
Did you feel this earthquake?, Tell us!.#EQVT,#σεισμός,#زلزال,#seismós,#רעידתאדמה,#deprem,#terremoto. pic.twitter.com/FUcQZrSkPE
#Earthquake M5.4 - Eastern Mediterranean Sea (Greece) - Sat, 2 May 2020 13:33:49 UTC (15:33 CEST) - 4 minutes ago— ⛥BlackDeath⛥ (@Black_Death616) May 2, 2020
