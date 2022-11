Sommergibile nucleare Usa entra nel Mediterraneo con 24 missili atomici

The @USNavy Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine #USSRhodeIsland (SSBN 740) arrived in Gibraltar 🇬🇮 for a scheduled port visit, Nov. 1.⚓️



This brief stop demonstrates the flexibility and adaptability submarines bring to the region💪



Read More⤵️https://t.co/bkY9OheIOU pic.twitter.com/3t3BF3bbct