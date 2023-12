Eruzione in Indonesia, il dramma degli escursionisti: 11 morti sul Marapi, altri 12 dispersi

🚨 **TRAGEDY IN INDONESIA: 11 CLIMBERS DEAD, 12 MISSING AFTER MOUNT MARAPI ERUPTION** 🌋🇮🇩



Following Mount #Marapi's massive eruption in Sumatra, at least 11 climbers are confirmed dead, with 12 missing. Around 75 climbers were on the mountain during the eruption.

📹… pic.twitter.com/THp4ZPbfi7