Ucraina, Zelensky rende omaggio a Patron: il cane anti-mine diventato eroe nazionale

Zelensky presented Patron the demining dog and his owner Myhailo Iliev with the state award "For Dedicated Service" today during a meeting with Justin Trudeau. The Chernihiv demining team has used Canadian technology in its work. Congrats Patron! (via @TimListerCNN) pic.twitter.com/FLm89Rhzxd

— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) May 8, 2022