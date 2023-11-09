Slavia Praga-Roma: dove vederla, probabili formazioni e orario

Le probabili formazioni
Slavia Praga (3-4-2-1): 28 Mandou; 3 Holes, 5 Hogbu, 27 Vicek; 21 Doudera, 19 Dorley, 10 Zafeiris, 22 Dumitrescu; 8 Masopust, 26 Schranz; 13 Chytil. All. Trpišovský
Roma (3-5-2): 99 Svilar; 23 Mancini, 14 Llorente, 5 Ndicka; 19 Celik, 52 Bove, 16 Paredes, 4 Cristante, 59 Zalewski; 90 Lukaku, 11 Belotti. All. Mourinho
Dove vederla
Slavia Praga-Roma sarà trasmesso in diretta televisiva da Sky e Dazn. Il match sarà visibile in streming sulla piattaforma Dazn, su SkyGo e su Now.
Orario
Slavia Praga-Roma è in programma alle ore 18.45
