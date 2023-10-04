Celtic-Lazio: dove vederla, orario e probabili formazioni

Le probabili formazioni
Celtic (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston, Phillips, Scales, Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma. All. Rodgers
Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel; Marusic, Patric, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Kamada, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro. All. Sarri
Dove vederla
Il match del Celtic Park sarà trasmesso in diretta esclusiva su Sky, ma visibile anche in streaming su SkyGo, Now e Mediaset Infinity. Diretta testuale su ilmessaggero.it
Orario
Celtic-Lazio è in programma a Glasgow alle ore 21 italiane
