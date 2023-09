«Pubblico sui social i video dei clienti che scappano senza pagare: ecco perché lo faccio, c'è un motivo»

UPDATE! One of the ladies came in and paid the tab. Thank you to all who shared our post! Obviously these folks were unaware that if you Dine-N-Dash at Rick's, you get identified via social media. These are the latest perps to Eat it and Beat It and "forgot" to pay. Note the quick getaway method of throw your little guy in the backseat and let him buckle up. Got great pics of you, your car and tag. Return and pay your tab! Note: before anyone says leave them alone, they might just be hungry, their tab had a beer and 2 tequila sunrises.