Per girare un video sui social si sporge dal finestrino e cade in autostarda

Londra, per girare un video su Snapchat si sporge dal finestrino e cade in autostarda: «È viva per miracolo»

Cade dal finestrino dell'auto su un'autostrada trafficata per girare un video su Snapchat. Succede a Londra, dove una donna, per ora rimasta ancora non identificata, si è sporta dal finestrino dal lato passeggero mentre viaggiava sulla M25, un'autostrata molto trafficata a sud della capitale britannica, per poi perdere l'equilibrio. La donna da un momento all'altro si è ritrovata sull'asfalto. Secondo la polizia "è soltanto per miracolo che non si sia ferita. Avrebbe potuto rimanere schiacciata dalle auto che sfrecciavano a tutta velocità su quell'autostrada". Sul loro profilo Twitter, la Polizia di Surrey ha condiviso l'immagine del finestrino aperto dell'auto da cui è caduta la donna, accompagnata dall'hashtag #nowords, "senza parole".
 
Secondo uno studio pubblicato sul Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, circa 259 persone in tutto il mondo sono morte mentre si scattavano selfie tra il 2011 e il 2017. I ricercatori hanno scoperto che la maggior parte delle morti per selfie si è verificata in India, seguita da Russia, Stati Uniti e Pakistan. La maggior parte delle vittime erano uomini (circa il 72%) e di età inferiore ai 30 anni. L'anno scorso, quattro membri della stessa famiglia sono annegati in una diga in India dopo essere scivolati in acqua mentre cercavano di farsi un selfie.
 
 

Ultimo aggiornamento: Lunedì 21 Settembre 2020, 10:52
