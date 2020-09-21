Per girare un video sui social si sporge dal finestrino e cade in autostarda

The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.

It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed.#nowords

2846 pic.twitter.com/b7f1tPJTEb — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) September 19, 2020

Cade dal finestrino dell'auto su un'autostrada trafficata per girare un video su. Succede a Londra, dove una donna, per ora rimasta ancora non identificata, si è sporta dal finestrino dal lato passeggero mentre viaggiava sulla M25, un'autostrata molto trafficata a sud della capitale britannica, per poi perdere l'equilibrio. La donna da un momento all'altro si è ritrovata sull'asfalto. Secondo la"è soltanto per miracolo che non si sia ferita. Avrebbe potuto rimanere schiacciata dalle auto che sfrecciavano a tutta velocità su quell'autostrada". Sul loro profilo, la Polizia di Surrey ha condiviso l'immagine del finestrino aperto dell'auto da cui è caduta la donna, accompagnata dall'hashtag #nowords, "senza parole".Secondo uno studio pubblicato sul Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, circa 259 persone in tutto il mondo sono morte mentre si scattavano selfie tra il 2011 e il 2017. I ricercatori hanno scoperto che la maggior parte delle morti per selfie si è verificata in India, seguita da Russia, Stati Uniti e Pakistan. La maggior parte delle vittime erano uomini (circa il 72%) e di età inferiore ai 30 anni. L'anno scorso, quattro membri della stessa famiglia sono annegati in una diga in India dopo essere scivolati in acqua mentre cercavano di farsi un selfie.