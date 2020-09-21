Per girare un video sui social si sporge dal finestrino e cade in autostarda

The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.— Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) September 19, 2020
It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed.#nowords
2846 pic.twitter.com/b7f1tPJTEb
Secondo uno studio pubblicato sul Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, circa 259 persone in tutto il mondo sono morte mentre si scattavano selfie tra il 2011 e il 2017. I ricercatori hanno scoperto che la maggior parte delle morti per selfie si è verificata in India, seguita da Russia, Stati Uniti e Pakistan. La maggior parte delle vittime erano uomini (circa il 72%) e di età inferiore ai 30 anni. L'anno scorso, quattro membri della stessa famiglia sono annegati in una diga in India dopo essere scivolati in acqua mentre cercavano di farsi un selfie.
Ultimo aggiornamento: Lunedì 21 Settembre 2020, 10:52
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
NOTIFICHE
LOGOUT