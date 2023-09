Orrore in metro a New York, uomo picchia una donna con 50 bastonate, calci e pugni: il video choc

This is a very disturbing video that happened at the NYC MTA. Notice how no one helped this woman but took time out to video the assault. Has Society been desensitized to assist?🤔#rideatyourownrisk #nycmta #mta #mtainfo ⁦@GovKathyHochul⁩ ⁦⁦@NYDailyNews⁩ ⁦#nys pic.twitter.com/hJH1LVshoe