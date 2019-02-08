Tra i cantanti che si sono esibiti i più menzionati su Twitter (tra mention, risposte e retweet) sono: Briga e Patty Pravo (5 mila e 800 tweet), Simone Cristicchi (3 mila e 200 tweet), Irama (2mila e 500 tweet), Ultimo (2 mila e 200 tweet) e Anna Tatangelo (mille e 600 tweet).
L' ospite della terza serata del Festival più menzionato su Twitter (tra mention, risposte e retweet) è Alessandra Amoroso con 6mila e 500 mention.
I 10 hashtag più utilizzati su Twitter con #Sanremo2019 sono stati: #sanremo19, #unpocomelavita, #briga, #AmorosoSanremo, #pravobriga, #festivaldisanremo, #festivaldisanremo2019, #AbbiCuraDiMe, #Sanremo, #Sanremmo2019.
