Sanremo 2019, Ornella Vanoni "gratis" sul palco dell’Ariston registra il picco di tweet

Durante la terza serata del Festival il picco principale di tweet con #Sanremo2019 è tra le 22:44 e le 22:45 quando Ornella Vanoni sul palco fa impennare le conversazioni dichiarando ironicamente di essere venuta come ospite al Festival "gratis" e subito dopo ha abbracciato Patty Pravo. Il dato è reso noto dalla Tim Data Room.
Tra i cantanti che si sono esibiti i più menzionati su Twitter (tra mention, risposte e retweet) sono: Briga e Patty Pravo (5 mila e 800 tweet), Simone Cristicchi (3 mila e 200 tweet), Irama (2mila e 500 tweet), Ultimo (2 mila e 200 tweet) e Anna Tatangelo (mille e 600 tweet). 
 
 


L' ospite della terza serata del Festival più menzionato su Twitter (tra mention, risposte e retweet) è Alessandra Amoroso con 6mila e 500 mention.
I 10 hashtag più utilizzati su Twitter con #Sanremo2019 sono stati: #sanremo19, #unpocomelavita, #briga, #AmorosoSanremo, #pravobriga, #festivaldisanremo, #festivaldisanremo2019, #AbbiCuraDiMe, #Sanremo, #Sanremmo2019.

 
VenerdÃ¬ 8 Febbraio 2019 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 18:50
