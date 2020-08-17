Sharon Stone: «Mia sorella ha il Covid-19, uno di voi senza mascherina ha fatto questo»

Ultimo aggiornamento: Lunedì 17 Agosto 2020, 14:27

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Sharon Stone ha postato su Instagram una foto della sorella Kelly, in ospedale per il: «Qualcuno di voi ha fatto questo, indossate la mascherina, per favore».L'attrice di "Basic Instinct" scrive che sua sorella aveva già il lupus, «e ora ha anche il Covid-19»: «Lei non ha un sistema immunitario. L'unico luogo in cui andava era la farmacia». Ma soprattutto si rivolge a chi non vuole indossare la mascherina, a chi non mostra rispetto per gli altri. «Dove lei vive non fanno i tamponi, tranne ai sintomatici, e poi si deve aspettare cinque giorni per avere il risultato».