Gruppo Wagner, il disertore Medvedev arrestato a Oslo: «Ha aggredito un poliziotto durante una rissa»

Do you remember him? #Russian 🇷🇺 Andrei Medvedev former PMC Wagner mercenary who fled to #Norway 🇳🇴?

On the night of February 22 got into a fight in the center of Oslo and was detained.



“When officers took him out of a police car in the detention facility, he was kicking them” pic.twitter.com/5bXIgVWepM