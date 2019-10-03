Aereo della II guerra mondiale precipita in aeroporto e prende fuoco: 7 morti Video

Sono almeno sette le persone che hanno perso la vita a seguito dello schianto di un aereo della Seconda Guerra Mondiale, che ha preso fuoco non appena è precipitato nell'aeroporto internazionale di Bradley, nel Connecticut. Lo ha dichiarato ai giornalisti il commissario di polizia James Rovella, spiegando che a bordo del bombardiere Boeing B-17 viaggiavano 13 persone.

L' aereo veniva usato con scopi educativi e non era guidato da militari. Il governatore del Connecticut, Ned Lamont, ha espresso le sue condoglianze su Twitter. «Preghiamo per tutte le persone che erano a bordo» e che sono state coinvolte in «questa situazione sfortunata con un aereo storico». Sull'incidente è stata aperta una indagine.
   
Giovedì 3 Ottobre 2019, 09:12
