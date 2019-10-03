Aereo della II guerra mondiale precipita in aeroporto e prende fuoco: 7 morti Video

Leggi anche > Chi l'ha visto, il giallo di Alexandra e quell'ultima telefonata d'aiuto: uccisa o fatta prostituire in Italia?
L' aereo veniva usato con scopi educativi e non era guidato da militari. Il governatore del Connecticut, Ned Lamont, ha espresso le sue condoglianze su Twitter. «Preghiamo per tutte le persone che erano a bordo» e che sono state coinvolte in «questa situazione sfortunata con un aereo storico». Sull'incidente è stata aperta una indagine.
A viewer sent NBC Connecticut this video of smoke billowing into the sky at Bradley International Airport. #NBCCT crews are working to gather more information. https://t.co/unjZHNh8A5 pic.twitter.com/7NMVPMJd8v— Kristen Johnson (@KristenNBCCT) October 2, 2019
Giovedì 3 Ottobre 2019, 09:12
