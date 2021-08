Tokyo 2020, Kristina Timanovskaya rifiuta il rimpatrio forzato dopo il tentato rapimento: richiesta di asilo politico

❗️Kristina Timanovskaya asks the International Olympic Committee for help

«I am asking the International Olympic Committee for help,pressure has been put on me and they are trying to take me out of the country without my consent,so I am asking the @iocmedia to intervene in this» pic.twitter.com/W0TlSzI0Bh

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 1, 2021