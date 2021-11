Usa, a 105 anni corre i 100 metri e stabilisce il record mondiale di categoria

“This is just a drop in the bucket”: At 105 years old, Julia Hawkins became the first woman and first American in her age group to run 100 meters.



But she says it doesn't compare to the many wonderful things in her life, like her 70-year-long marriage to her husband, Murray.

