Luke Perry, Brandon di Beverly Hills 90210 rompe il silenzio. Il messaggio commuove i fan: «Buonanotte dolce principe»

A tre giorni dalla morte di Luke Perry,improvvisamente, a causa di un ictus devastante. Sugli ultimi aggiornamenti. Nei giorni scorsi, "Brenda", "Steve" e tanti amici dello storico telefilm hanno dedicato teneri post a Luke. E oggi ecco le parole di Brandon.«Mi ci sono voluti un paio di giorni per capire come scrivere questo post... Il mio caro amico, da 29 anni, Luke Perry, era una di quelle persone veramente speciali a cui importava davvero... Luke non era solo una stella, era un luce incredibilmente luminosa che si è spenta troppo presto... Ed è per questo che io, e tanti altri, siamo così in difficoltà oggi... Se voi aveste avuto la fortuna di conoscere Luke, o di aver incrociato la sua strada, so che anche voi sareste triste oggi... La candela che è il doppio più luminosa, dura solo per metà... Hai bruciato oh, così brillantemente Luke...».Le parole toccanti di Jason Priestley, alias Brandon, hanno fatto il giro del web. I fan hanno salutato ancora una voltacon una pioggia di like.