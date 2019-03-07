Luke Perry, Brandon di Beverly Hills 90210 rompe il silenzio. Il messaggio commuove i fan: «Buonanotte dolce principe»

Luke Perry, l'abbraccio della figlia Sophie su Instagram
Luke Perry, l'omaggio del figlio Jack commuove i fan: «Per me era semplicemente papà»
«Mi ci sono voluti un paio di giorni per capire come scrivere questo post... Il mio caro amico, da 29 anni, Luke Perry, era una di quelle persone veramente speciali a cui importava davvero... Luke non era solo una stella, era un luce incredibilmente luminosa che si è spenta troppo presto... Ed è per questo che io, e tanti altri, siamo così in difficoltà oggi... Se voi aveste avuto la fortuna di conoscere Luke, o di aver incrociato la sua strada, so che anche voi sareste triste oggi... La candela che è il doppio più luminosa, dura solo per metà... Hai bruciato oh, così brillantemente Luke... Buonanotte Sweet Prince».
Luke Perry, il ricordo commosso di Brenda-Shannen Doherty: «Ho il cuore spezzato»
Le parole toccanti di Jason Priestley, alias Brandon, hanno fatto il giro del web. I fan hanno salutato ancora una volta Luke Perry con una pioggia di like.
It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this... My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared... Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon... and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today... If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well... the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long... you burned oh, so brightly Luke... Goodnight Sweet Prince.
Ultimo aggiornamento: 22:48 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA