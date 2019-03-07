Luke Perry, il figlio Jack rompe il silenzio. L'omaggio commuove i fan: «Per me era semplicemente papà»

di Emiliana Costa
Era rimasto in silenzio finora, Jack, 21 anni, il figlio maggiore di Luke Perry. Il Dylan di Beverly Hills 90210 scomparso lo scorso lunedì, dopo un ictus devastante. Ma alla fine, con un post su Instagram, anche lui ha voluto ricordare il papà. L'omaggio commovente ha fatto il giro del web.

«È stato un sacco di cose per moltissime persone. Per me, era semplicemente papà. Mi ha amato e supportato in qualsiasi cosa e mi ha ispirato a essere la versione migliore di me stesso». Così Jack Perry, wrestler professista, ha ricordato papà Luke Perry.



Le tenere parole hanno commosso i fan. Ciao Dylan.

 

 
