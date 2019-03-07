Luke Perry, il figlio Jack rompe il silenzio. L'omaggio commuove i fan: «Per me era semplicemente papà»

Luke Perry, l'abbraccio della figlia Sophie su Instagram e il silenzio del primogenito Jack
«È stato un sacco di cose per moltissime persone. Per me, era semplicemente papà. Mi ha amato e supportato in qualsiasi cosa e mi ha ispirato a essere la versione migliore di me stesso». Così Jack Perry, wrestler professista, ha ricordato papà Luke Perry.
Le tenere parole hanno commosso i fan. Ciao Dylan.
He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved and supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be. I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad.
