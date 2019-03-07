Luke Perry, il figlio Jack rompe il silenzio. L'omaggio commuove i fan: «Per me era semplicemente papà»

di Emiliana Costa

Era rimasto in silenzio finora,, 21 anni, il figlio maggiore di. Ildi Beverly Hills 90210 scomparso lo scorso lunedì, dopo un ictus devastante. Ma alla fine, con un post su, anche lui ha voluto ricordare il papà.«È stato un sacco di cose per moltissime persone.Mi ha amato e supportato in qualsiasi cosa e mi ha ispirato a essere la versione migliore di me stesso». Così Jack Perry, wrestler professista, ha ricordatoLe tenere parole hanno commosso i fan.