Nanga Parbat, ultime notizie: di Nardi e Ballard ancora nessuna traccia, ricerche coi droni

Today @AlexTxikon and his team have conducted the search for 🇮🇹 @NardiDaniele and 🇬🇧 Tom Ballard on the #NangaParbat, on the ground between C1 and C3 whilst the drones have flown up to 6500 meters. Tomorrow the search continues both by foot and with the drones. pic.twitter.com/TsONVaitWf