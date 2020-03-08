Tiger Woods, forfait al Players Championship: «Il mio corpo ha bisogno di riposo»

Il prossimo The Players Championship non avrà una delle sue stelle. Il leggendario golfista Tiger Woods, infatti, ha annunciato che darà forfait al prossimo torneo del PGA Tour, che inizierà martedì 10 marzo.

Tiger Woods, che deve difendere il suo titolo Masters, ha rivelato sui social: «Non è stata una decisione facile, ma non parteciperò al Players Championship. Il mio corpo ha bisogno di riposo e io devo ascoltarlo. La mia schiena non è pronta per poter giocare la prossima settimana. Mi rattrista dover saltare uno dei migliori eventi della stagione, il nostro torneo». Lo rivela anche il Telegraph.
 
