Il 29 giugno è stato il giorno più breve mai registrato sulla Terra: ecco cosa significa (e cosa può accadere)

Earth set a record for the shortest day since scientists started using atomic clocks to measure its rotational speed. On June 29, 2022 the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service measured the day at 159 milliseconds shorter than 24 full hours.

— Joliet 86 Science Department (@ScienceD86) August 1, 2022