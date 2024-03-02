Cibo caduto, vale la regola dei 5 secondi? Il microbiologo: «Fa malissimo». L’esperimento choc con i popcorn

Forse è arrivato il momento di smettere di seguire la regola dei 5 secondi. Dopo aver visto questo breve video, mangiare qualcosa caduto a terra (anche se raccolto in pochi istanti) diventerà un prova di forza. Un microbiologo è riuscito, infatti, a far inorridire decine di migliaia di utenti pubblicando un video su TikTok in cui processa dei popcorn per mostrare quanti batteri e funghi crescono su quelli caduti sul pavimento.
Tim Call, 32 anni, è noto sul social cinese per i suoi frequenti test batteriologici (su oggetti di uso quotidiano) che hanno conquistato la curiosità di quasi 320mila follower. Questa volta, lo scienziato statunitense, ha cercato una risposta alla domanda: la regola dei cinque secondi si applica sul cibo caduto sui pavimenti dei cinema?
@whatmightgrow Storytime: In this fun experiment, I went to a movie theater and tested the popcorn they sold. Additionally, for comparison, I grabbed some popcorn off the floor to show that bacteria can grow on popcorn. Unsuprisingly, popcorn from the floor is filthy. However, when I worked as an environmental microbiologist for various industries, this is a common test procedure and I would test items that would be commonly found on the floor. Often I would test factory workers shoes and EVERY SINGLE TIME I would find some of the craziest growths and via PCR it was determined to almost always have pathogens present. The most common pathogen I would see were Staphylococcus, Listeria, E. Coli, and Salmonella. The lesson of this mini experiment is to show what you would find if you were to eat things off the floor. I wish I knew this as a little kid, because I was notorious for going to the candy section where you could scoop out candy into bags, and eating any candy that was on the floor. If I were to guess, the small amount of bacteria found on the “fresh” popcorn would be Staphylococcus which is commonly found on humans and probably came from myself or the movie theater workers. The growth from the floor popcorn could literally be anything and would need PCR for identification. #popcorn #movie #microbiology #bacteria #science #fyp #longervideos ♬ Runaway - Piano Rendition - The Blue Notes & L'Orchestra Cinematique
Profilo Interessi e notifiche Newsletter Utilità Contattaci
Logout