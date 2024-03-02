Cibo caduto, vale la regola dei 5 secondi? Il microbiologo: «Fa malissimo». L’esperimento choc con i popcorn

Forse è arrivato il momento di smettere di seguire la regola dei 5 secondi. Dopo aver visto questo breve video, mangiare qualcosa caduto a terra (anche se raccolto in pochi istanti) diventerà un prova di forza. Un microbiologo è riuscito, infatti, a far inorridire decine di migliaia di utenti pubblicando un video su TikTok in cui processa dei popcorn per mostrare quanti batteri e funghi crescono su quelli caduti sul pavimento.

Tim Call, 32 anni, è noto sul social cinese per i suoi frequenti test batteriologici (su oggetti di uso quotidiano) che hanno conquistato la curiosità di quasi 320mila follower. Questa volta, lo scienziato statunitense, ha cercato una risposta alla domanda: la regola dei cinque secondi si applica sul cibo caduto sui pavimenti dei cinema?