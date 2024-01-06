Mamma lavoratrice contro gli uomini di successo: «Da voi non accetto consigli, dietro i vostri soldi c'è il sacrificio di una donna». Il video è virale

Soldi, uomini e sacrifici. Tre parole che racchiudono il discorso di rabbia e frustrazione di una donna del Massachusetts, Stati Uniti, ripreso e condiviso sui social per lanciare un messaggio: «Dietro ogni uomo di successo c'è una donna pronta a sostenerlo», e a sacrificarsi.

Il video di Paige Turner, mamma e lavoratrice di 33 anni, è diventato virale in poco tempo, e alla giovane mamma sono giunte la stima e la comprensione di molte altre donne che hanno dovuto sacrificarsi per i propri figli e permettere ai loro compagni (o ex) di diventare grandi uomini d'affari.