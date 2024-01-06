Mamma lavoratrice contro gli uomini di successo: «Da voi non accetto consigli, dietro i vostri soldi c'è il sacrificio di una donna». Il video è virale

Soldi, uomini e sacrifici. Tre parole che racchiudono il discorso di rabbia e frustrazione di una donna del Massachusetts, Stati Uniti, ripreso e condiviso sui social per lanciare un messaggio: «Dietro ogni uomo di successo c'è una donna pronta a sostenerlo», e a sacrificarsi.
Il video di Paige Turner, mamma e lavoratrice di 33 anni, è diventato virale in poco tempo, e alla giovane mamma sono giunte la stima e la comprensione di molte altre donne che hanno dovuto sacrificarsi per i propri figli e permettere ai loro compagni (o ex) di diventare grandi uomini d'affari.
@sheisapaigeturner I do not often take advice from men, even the most successful of men, because the common thread is usually that they were able to become successful, because there was a woman standing beside them, or behind them, supporting them. Without acknowledging this, the advice means very little because women often don’t have men standing besides them, or behind them to support them. #caseyneistat #diaryofaceo #millennialmom #workingmom #wfhmom #corporatemom #successfulwomen ♬ original sound - Paige
Profilo Interessi e notifiche Newsletter Utilità Contattaci
Logout