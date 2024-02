Lavoro, si licenzia e chiede alla cliente di informare il suo capo: «Stavo facendo la spesa e la commessa mi ha dato la sua uniforme»

Most random experience that happened today. I am walking into Walmart looking down at my phone and went to a cart in the middle of the entry way. This beautiful lady comes to me and asks if i knew where customer service was… I pointed and she handed me her Walmart Employee vest and resigned from her position that very moment. I hugged her, congratulated her on her future endeavors and waved her goodbye June, the door greater at Walmart, if you or your family sees this.. 🫡❤️💛❤️ I hope you live tour life to the fullest!!!