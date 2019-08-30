Hackerato il profilo dell'ad di Twitter Jack Dorsey: online messaggi razzisti e offensivi

Attacco hacker contro Jack Dorsey, l'amministratore delegato di Twitter. Ad essere violato è stato proprio il profilo Twitter di Dorsey, dove sono stati postati tweet non autorizzati, alcuni dei quali offensivi e contenenti commenti razzisti. 
 
«Stiamo indagando», afferma un portavoce di Twitter e recita un "cinguettio" pubblicato dalla società. 
 
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2019, 22:29
