Tsunami, dopo l'eruzione vulcano sotterraneo a Tonga: onde anomale da Samoa alla Nuova Zelanda Video

#Tonga 🇹🇴 #tsunami warning issued for all island following massive eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai underwater volcano



Heed warnings 🙏. Video: ht Dr. Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau @sakakimoana, project coordinator for Tonga Parliament Buildings Projectpic.twitter.com/29UbZiLckR

— 🚶🏻Curtis S. Chin (@CurtisSChin) January 15, 2022