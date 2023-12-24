Le canzoni più “brutte” del 2023, da Madonna a Britney Spears: ecco quali sono

di Marta Goggi

Dopo la classifica delle canzoni più ascoltate del 2023, a fine anno è arrivata anche un'altra graduatoria, questa volta però al contrario. È Variety ad aver messo in fila le 20 canzoni più brutte del 2023. La cosa sorpendente è che tra questi c'è anche qualche brano di Madonna e Britney Spears.

Le 20 canzoni più brutte del 2023

‘Try That in a Small Town,’ Jason Aldean

‘Vultures,’ Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign featuring Bump J

‘We Didn’t Start the Fire,’ Fall Out Boy

‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me,’ David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray

‘Money,’ Roger Waters

‘Mind Your Business,’ Will.i.am and Britney Spears

‘Vulgar,’ Sam Smith and Madonna

‘Rich Men North of Richmond,’ Oliver Anthony Music

‘Search & Rescue,’ Drake

‘I Won’t Back Down,’ Lara Trump

‘Mother,’ Meghan Trainor

‘Boycott Target,’ Forgiato Blow and Jimmy Levi

‘Hands on Me,’ Jason Derulo featuring Meghan Trainor

‘My Body,’ Coi Leray

‘K-POP,’ Travis Scott featuring Bad Bunny and the Weeknd

‘Cinderella Snapped,’ Jax

‘Alone,’ Kim Petras featuring Nicki Minaj

‘Chevrolet,’ Dustin Lynch featuring Jelly Roll

‘Justice for All,’ Donald Trump and the J6 Prison Choir

‘I Wanna Be Software,’ Grimes

Sono queste le canzoni più brutte del 2023 secondo Variety, che scrive in merito: «Nel 2023, la bruttezza nella musica si è manifestata in così tante forme.

Ultimo aggiornamento: Domenica 24 Dicembre 2023, 21:40

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA