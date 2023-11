Gatto cade in un pozzo profondo 30 metri e la padrona lo cerca per giorni: il suo cane lo salva così

🐱🙀 We were called to help Mowgli after he got trapped 30 metres down a mineshaft in #Cornwall! @CornwallFRS used a rope rescue team to reach him and bring him back onto solid ground 🙌



❌ Never attempt dangerous rescues. Report an animal in distress: https://t.co/QNTllNiwuE pic.twitter.com/PEDHsUOUnY