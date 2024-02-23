Lavoro, «il burnout mi ha tolto la vista e la capacità di parlare». Tara (29 anni) si licenzia dopo 3 giorni di ospedale e cambia vita

Lo stress causato dal lavoro sta mietendo vittime di tutte le età e sempre più persone cominciano ad alzare la testa e ribellarsi, chiedendo condizioni più umane, orari più flessibili e una maggiore attenzione al benessere dei dipendenti. Oltre chi rimane a combattere per condizioni migliori c'è chi sfida il sistema mostrando come si possono prendere le redini della propria vita e cambiare completamente direzione, proprio come è successo a Tara Franks.

La ragazza, come riporta Manchester Evening News, a soli 29 anni è stata vittima di un burnout così severo da spingerla a dire basta, licenziarsi da un lavoro da 75mila euro l'anno e un futuro professionale certamente roseo per costruirsi una nuova vita a 14mila chilometri di distanza.

Tara si è trovata a un bivio: da una parte la serenità, i viaggi e una vita priva di stress, dall'altra la sicurezza economica e una vita agiata. Lasciarsi tutto quanto alle spalle e prendere una nuova direzione non è stato semplice, ma per lei è stata la scelta giusta.