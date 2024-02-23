Lavoro, «il burnout mi ha tolto la vista e la capacità di parlare». Tara (29 anni) si licenzia dopo 3 giorni di ospedale e cambia vita

Lo stress causato dal lavoro sta mietendo vittime di tutte le età e sempre più persone cominciano ad alzare la testa e ribellarsi, chiedendo condizioni più umane, orari più flessibili e una maggiore attenzione al benessere dei dipendenti. Oltre chi rimane a combattere per condizioni migliori c'è chi sfida il sistema mostrando come si possono prendere le redini della propria vita e cambiare completamente direzione, proprio come è successo a Tara Franks.
La ragazza, come riporta Manchester Evening News, a soli 29 anni è stata vittima di un burnout così severo da spingerla a dire basta, licenziarsi da un lavoro da 75mila euro l'anno e un futuro professionale certamente roseo per costruirsi una nuova vita a 14mila chilometri di distanza.
Tara si è trovata a un bivio: da una parte la serenità, i viaggi e una vita priva di stress, dall'altra la sicurezza economica e una vita agiata. Lasciarsi tutto quanto alle spalle e prendere una nuova direzione non è stato semplice, ma per lei è stata la scelta giusta.
@travellin_t a lot can happen in 1 year 🥲 I know how hard this decision is especially if you grew up working class, I never have and never will be able to rely on family for money. I constantly see videos of 21/22 year olds giving unrealistic advice - even if I had the savings to travel at that age, I needed to get a job in the career I wanted ASAP because trying to break into an industry later in life with no experience is so much harder when you have no connections and don’t know a soul in the corporate world, that is just an unfortunate fact. So to all my late 20 humans - you got this, life is CONFUSING. The corporate world gets a lot of hate but honestly it provides stability to so many people who may never have had it before. You don’t have to quit your job, but equally I promise there’s more to life than staying in it because you feel there isn’t another option. I also acknowledge that I had my boyfriend throughout which has made it a lot easier, the people who do this solo are icons. My DMs are always open 💚💛🧡 #fyp #movetoaustralia #uktoaustralia #whvaustralia2023 #quittingcorporate #fypシ゚viral #travellingaustralia #melbourne #travel #britinaus ♬ What a Wonderful World - Hana
