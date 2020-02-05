San Valentino alla Grand Central Station di New York: il concorso per un 14 febbraio da film

Leggi anche > Chanel lancia la nuova flask bag, quanto costa la bottiglia di acqua
Come riporta anche l'Independent, su Instagram è stato lanciato un concorso che prevede dei premi assolutamente unici: parte della stazione resterà a disposizione unicamente della coppia vincitrice, che potrà anche cenare con pasti preparati da Agern, ristorante stellato Michelin, sorseggiando cocktail di livello e facendosi immortalare da un fotografo professionista. Inoltre, la cena sarà accompagnata da musica e per il dopo-cena sarà messa a disposizione una suit presidenziale all'hotel Grand Hyatt, che da sola costa circa 2300 dollari (circa 2000 euro).
VALENTINE'S GIVEAWAY ALERT: The stars on Grand Central's ceiling make the Main Concourse one of the most stunning public spaces in the world. This Valentine's Day, how would you and your sweetheart like to have that zodiac ceiling – and the entire Main Concourse! – *all to yourselves* for one magical evening? . This giveaway's for the history books! One *very* lucky couple will win a magnificent "Dinner Under the Stars" with wine pairings, prepared and served by Michelin-starred @agernrestaurant, cocktails in situ from @thecampbellny, live music performed by a @steinwayandsons artist on a grand piano from their NYC Concert & Artist bank of pianos, takeaway gifts from @diptyque, @dahlia_nyc, and @lilacchocolates...and memories to last a lifetime. Why? Because all ⬆️⬆️⬆️ this ⬆️⬆️⬆️ will be yours, and yours alone, in the early morning hours of Valentine's Day, on the Main Concourse, while the Terminal is closed to the general public. We're also throwing in a 1-night stay in the @grandhyattnyc Presidential Suite, right next door, to keep you rested! . Free to enter! 1) follow us and like this post. 2) Tag your date/soulmate/spouse/bestie that you'd like to share your dinner with. Entries will close on Friday, 2/7/2020 at 11:59 PM ET; winner will be chosen at random on Monday, 2/10/2020 and notified via Instagram DM from this account. Check the link in bio for full terms and conditions. Good luck!
La cena (e tutto ciò che ruota attorno) si terrà ovviamente il 14 febbraio e durerà circa due ore. Per partecipare occorre iniziare a seguire l'account Instagram del Grand Central Terminal, mettere il 'like' ad un post e taggare la persona amata con cui si vuole passare il giorno di San Valentino. C'è tempo fino al 7 febbraio, mentre il 10 saranno annunciati i vincitori, che avranno la conferma tramite messaggio 'Direct' su Instagram.
Mercoledì 5 Febbraio 2020, 12:54
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA