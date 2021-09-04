Kimi Raikkonen positivo al Covid e in isolamento. In Olanda al suo posto correrà Kubica

Formula 1, Kimi Raikkonen positivo al Covid. Il pilota finlandese dell'Alfa Romeo è risultato positivo al tampone effettuato prima del Gp d'Olanda.

 

Lo ha annunciato la scuderia italiana. «Kimi non mostra sintomi ed è di buon umore. È subito entrato in isolamento nel suo albergo. La squadra augura a Kimi una pronta guarigione», ha aggiunto l'Alfa Romeo in un tweet. «Il pilota di riserva Robert Kubica gareggerà nel Gp d'Olanda di questo fine settimana».

 

 

 

