Kimi Raikkonen positivo al Covid e in isolamento. In Olanda al suo posto correrà Kubica

Formula 1, Kimi Raikkonen positivo al Covid. Il pilota finlandese dell'Alfa Romeo è risultato positivo al tampone effettuato prima del Gp d'Olanda.
Following the latest round of testing conducted in advance of the #DutchGP, driver Kimi Räikkönen has tested positive for COVID-19.
Kimi is displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits. He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel.
The team wishes Kimi a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/uqfsb1qz87
— Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) September 4, 2021
Lo ha annunciato la scuderia italiana. «Kimi non mostra sintomi ed è di buon umore. È subito entrato in isolamento nel suo albergo. La squadra augura a Kimi una pronta guarigione», ha aggiunto l'Alfa Romeo in un tweet. «Il pilota di riserva Robert Kubica gareggerà nel Gp d'Olanda di questo fine settimana».
Reserve driver Robert Kubica will compete in this weekend’s #DutchGP. Robert, in car #88, will take the place of Kimi Räikkönen, who tested positive to Covid-19. 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/eK5OCQx5om
— Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) September 4, 2021
