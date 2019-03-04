Luke Perry morto, il commovente messaggio di Steve di Beverly Hills: «Dio dagli un posto vicino a te, se lo merita»

Ian Ziering, il biondo Steve, ha scritto un commovente messaggio di Instagram: «Carissimo Luke, per sempre mi crogiolerò nei ricordi amorevoli che abbiamo condiviso negli ultimi trenta anni. Possa il tuo viaggio essere arricchito dalle magnifiche anime che ti hanno preceduto, proprio come hai fatto qui per quelli che hai lasciato. Dio, per favore, dagli un posto vicino a te, se lo merita».
Luke Perry è morto, "Dylan" di Beverly Hills 90210 stroncato da un ictus: aveva 52 anni
Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it.
