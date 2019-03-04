Luke Perry morto, il commovente messaggio di Steve di Beverly Hills: «Dio dagli un posto vicino a te, se lo merita»

Luke Perry è morto. L'indimenticabile Dylan McKay di Beverly Hills 90210 si è spento dopo l'ictus devastante che l'aveva colpito mercoledì scorso. E con lui se ne va un pezzo degli anni '90. Sui social scorrono i ricordi dei colleghi, degli amici che con lui hanno condiviso quegli anni spensierati.

Ian Ziering, il biondo Steve, ha scritto un commovente messaggio di Instagram: «Carissimo Luke, per sempre mi crogiolerò nei ricordi amorevoli che abbiamo condiviso negli ultimi trenta anni. Possa il tuo viaggio essere arricchito dalle magnifiche anime che ti hanno preceduto, proprio come hai fatto qui per quelli che hai lasciato. Dio, per favore, dagli un posto vicino a te, se lo merita».

