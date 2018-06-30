Milano: febbre Breaking Bad, mega fila per l'apertura di Los Pollos Hermanos
I fan di Breaking Bad trasformano la sua vita in un incubo: ecco perché
A pubblicare le foto, in esclusiva, è Entertainment Weekly, che ha diffuso diversi scatti anche su Instagram. Il tempo sembra volato, se si pensa che siamo già al decimo anniversario dalla data della messa in onda del primo episodio della prima stagione. Oltre al protagonista che interpretava Walter White, è ora possibile ammirare, dopo tutto questo tempo, come appaiono oggi Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman), Anna Gunn (Skyler White), Dean Norris (Hank Schrader), Betsy Brandt (Marie Schrader), R.J. Mitte (Walter Jr.), Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring), Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman) e Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmentraut).
«Come si produce metanfetamina?», l'esame di chimica è ispirato a Breaking Bad
Say his name. We reunited Heisenberg and the rest of the #BreakingBad cast 10 years after the show first aired! ðŸ˜± Click the link in our bio to hear from #BryanCranston, #AaronPaul, #AnnaGunn, #BobOdenkirk, creator Vince Gilligan, and more about their time on the groundbreaking TV drama. You can pick up an issue on newsstands starting 6/29. #BreakingBadReunion ðŸ“·: @danwintersphoto for EW
Isn’t it time you let a few 'Bad' people back into your life? ðŸ˜¯To celebrate #BreakingBad's 10th anniversary, we reunited the cast and creator for our latest issue. Click the link in our bio to see exclusive portraits of #BryanCranston, #AaronPaul, #AnnaGunn, #BobOdenkirk, #DeanNorris and more! #BreakingBadReunion ðŸ“·: @danwintersphoto for EW
"What Vince Gilligan did was change the construct of what was possible in series television," says #BryanCranston, reflecting on his #BreakingBad character #WalterWhite. "He changed it. It was all about stasis before." Swipe through to see photos from our #BreakingBadReunion cover shoot and click the link in our bio for more. ðŸ“·: @danwintersphoto for EW