Breaking Bad, la reunion dei protagonisti a 10 anni dalla prima stagione

Una grande, a dieci anni esatti dall'avvio della prima stagione. Sono scatti che saranno decisamente graditi ai fan di Breaking Bad, quelli della reunion del cast, ovviamente capitanato daA pubblicare le foto, in esclusiva, è Entertainment Weekly, che ha diffuso diversi scatti anche su Instagram. Il tempo sembra volato, se si pensa che siamo già al decimo anniversario dalla data della messa in onda del primo episodio della prima stagione. Oltre al protagonista che interpretava Walter White, è ora possibile ammirare, dopo tutto questo tempo, come appaiono oggi Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman), Anna Gunn (Skyler White), Dean Norris (Hank Schrader), Betsy Brandt (Marie Schrader), R.J. Mitte (Walter Jr.), Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring), Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman) e Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmentraut).