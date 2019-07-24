VMAs 2019: Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift fanno il pieno di nomination

Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift fanno il pieno di nomination per gli MTV VMAs 2019 live. Manca poco più di un mese ad uno degli eventi più attesi dell’estate, che andranno in onda su tutti i canali di MTV in oltre 180 paesi, raggiungendo più di mezzo miliardo di famiglie in tutto il mondo. Lo spettacolo di quest'anno introdurrà, inoltre, due nuove categorie, “Best K-Pop” e “Video for Good”.
Anche quest’anno MTV ha annunciato le nomination di tutte le categorie per i “VMAs” 2019. La lista include artisti che grazie alla loro portata ed influenza hanno contribuito ad elevare la rilevanza della musica. Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift guidano le nomination tra cui "Videos of the Year", "Song of the Year" e "Best pop". A questi si aggiungono per la prima volta Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X che entrano nella categoria di "Best New Artist". Lo spettacolo di quest'anno introdurrà, inoltre, due nuove categorie, “Best K-Pop” e “Video for Good”.
MTV ha rivelato oggi le nomination tramite il "chatbot VMA", dando ai fan l’opportunità di ottenere una rapida anteprima dei nominati inviando un DM (messaggio diretto) a @VMAs su Facebook e Twitter.
«È stato un anno incredibile per la musica e le nomination di quest’anno riflettono perfettamente il ricco panorama pop internazionale», ha dichiarato Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Global Entertainment Group, Viacom. «Non vediamo l'ora di vedere tutte le premiazioni. Sarà una serata fantastica e indimenticabile»
I "VMAs", che saranno presentati dal comico, attore e autore di best seller Sebastian Maniscalco, andranno in onda dal Prudential Center di Newark, New Jersey, lunedì 26 agosto alle 20:00 ET / PT su tutti i canali MTV in oltre 180 paesi, raggiungendo più mezzo miliardo di famiglie in tutto il mondo.
A partire da oggi fino a giovedì 15 agosto, i fan potranno votare i loro performer preferiti in 14 categorie di genere neutro tra cui " Video of the Year”, “Artist of the Year”, “Best Collaboration” e molti altri visitando vma.mtv.com. Per il secondo anno consecutivo, i fan potranno, inoltre, chiedere ad Alexa di "votare i VMA" per la categoria "Artist of the Year". Le votazioni per il premio "Best New Artist", assegnato da Taco Bell®, rimarranno attive fino alla trasmissione VMAs.
Quest'anno, per la prima volta in assoluto, MTV premia anche i fan per aver votato tramite VMA Power Hour: i voti, infatti, saranno ogni giorno raddoppiati dalle 14:00 ET. Basterà accedere a questa finestra di voto per garantire una doppia preferenza ai propri artisti preferiti.
Ariana Grande – 10 Nominations
Video of the Year
Artist of the Year
Song of the Year
Best Pop
Best Hip-Hop
Best Direction
Best Visual Effects
Best Editing
Best Art Direction
Best Cinematography
Taylor Swift – 10 Nominations
Video of the Year
Song of the Year
Best Collaboration
Best Pop
Best Direction
Best Visual Effects
Best Editing
Best Art Direction
Best Cinematography
Video For Good
Billie Eilish – 9 Nominations
Video of the Year
Artist of the Year
Best New Artist, presented by Taco Bell®
Best Pop
Best Direction
Best Visual Effects
Push Artist of the Year
Best Editing
Best Cinematography
Lil Nas X – 8 Nominations
Video of the Year
Song of the Year
Best New Artist, presented by Taco Bell®
Best Collaboration
Best Hip-Hop
Best Direction
Best Editing
Best Art Direction
Halsey – 6 Nominations
Artist of the Year
Best Collaboration
Video For Good
Best Art Direction
Best Choreography
Best K-POP
Shawn Mendes – 5 Nominations
Artist of the Year
Best Collaboration
Best Art Direction
Best Choreography
Best Cinematography
Camila Cabello – 4 Nominations
Best Collaboration
Best Art Direction
Best Choreography
Best Cinematography
Cardi B – 4 Nominations
Artist of the Year
Best Pop
Best Hip-Hop
Best Dance
J Balvin – 4 Nominations
Best Latin
Best Latin
Best Dance
Best Choreography
Jonas Brothers – 4 Nominations
Video of the Year
Artist of the Year
Song of the Year
Best Pop
BTS – 4 Nominations
Best Collaboration
Best Art Direction
Best Choreography
Best K-POP
Anderson.Paak – 3 Nominations
Best R&B
Best Editing
Best Cinematography
Drake – 3 Nominations
Song of the Year
Best Hip-Hop
Best Latin
FKA twigs – 3 Nominations
Best Direction
Best Visual Effects
Best Choreography
H.E.R. – 3 Nominations
Best New Artist
Best R&B
Push Artist of the Year
LSD – 3 Nominations
Best Direction
Best Visual Effects
Best Choreography
ROSALÍA – 3 Nominations
Best New Artist, presented by Taco Bell®
Best Latin
Best Choreography
Solange – 3 Nominations
Best Editing
Best Choreography
Best Cinematography
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2019, 16:41
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
di Ida Di Grazia