VMAs 2019: Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift fanno il pieno di nomination

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2019, 16:41

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Manca poco più di un mese ad uno degli eventi più attesi dell’estate, che andranno in onda su tutti i canali di MTV in oltre 180 paesi, raggiungendo più di mezzo miliardo di famiglie in tutto il mondo.Anche quest’anno. La lista include artisti che grazie alla loro portata ed influenza hanno contribuito ad elevare la rilevanza della musica.. A questi si aggiungono per la prima voltahe entrano nella categoria di "Best New Artist". Lo spettacolo di quest'anno introdurrà, inoltre, due nuove categorie,MTV ha rivelato oggi le nomination tramite il "chatbot VMA", dando ai fan l’opportunità di ottenere una rapida anteprima dei nominati inviando un DM (messaggio diretto) a @VMAs su Facebook e Twitter.«È stato un anno incredibile per la musica e le nomination di quest’anno riflettono perfettamente il ricco panorama pop internazionale», ha dichiarato Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Global Entertainment Group, Viacom. «Non vediamo l'ora di vedere tutte le premiazioni. Sarà una serata fantastica e indimenticabile», andranno in onda dal Prudential Center di Newark, New Jersey, lunedì 26 agosto alle 20:00 ET / PT su tutti i canali MTV in oltre 180 paesi, raggiungendo più mezzo miliardo di famiglie in tutto il mondo.A partire da oggi fino a giovedì 15 agosto, i fan potranno votare i loro performer preferiti in 14 categorie di genere neutro tra cui " Video of the Year”, “Artist of the Year”, “Best Collaboration” e molti altri visitando vma.mtv.com. Per il secondo anno consecutivo, i fan potranno, inoltre, chiedere ad Alexa di "votare i VMA" per la categoria "Artist of the Year". Le votazioni per il premio "Best New Artist", assegnato da Taco Bell®, rimarranno attive fino alla trasmissione VMAs.Quest'anno, per la prima volta in assoluto, MTV premia anche i fan per aver votato tramite VMA Power Hour: i voti, infatti, saranno ogni giorno raddoppiati dalle 14:00 ET. Basterà accedere a questa finestra di voto per garantire una doppia preferenza ai propri artisti preferiti.Video of the YearArtist of the YearSong of the YearBest PopBest Hip-HopBest DirectionBest Visual EffectsBest EditingBest Art DirectionBest CinematographyVideo of the YearSong of the YearBest CollaborationBest PopBest DirectionBest Visual EffectsBest EditingBest Art DirectionBest CinematographyVideo For GoodVideo of the YearArtist of the YearBest New Artist, presented by Taco Bell®Best PopBest DirectionBest Visual EffectsPush Artist of the YearBest EditingBest CinematographyVideo of the YearSong of the YearBest New Artist, presented by Taco Bell®Best CollaborationBest Hip-HopBest DirectionBest EditingBest Art DirectionArtist of the YearBest CollaborationVideo For GoodBest Art DirectionBest ChoreographyBest K-POPArtist of the YearBest CollaborationBest Art DirectionBest ChoreographyBest CinematographyBest CollaborationBest Art DirectionBest ChoreographyBest CinematographyArtist of the YearBest PopBest Hip-HopBest DanceBest LatinBest LatinBest DanceBest ChoreographyVideo of the YearArtist of the YearSong of the YearBest PopBest CollaborationBest Art DirectionBest ChoreographyBest K-POPBest R&BBest EditingBest CinematographySong of the YearBest Hip-HopBest LatinBest DirectionBest Visual EffectsBest ChoreographyBest New ArtistBest R&BPush Artist of the YearBest DirectionBest Visual EffectsBest ChoreographyBest New Artist, presented by Taco Bell®Best LatinBest ChoreographyBest EditingBest ChoreographyBest Cinematography