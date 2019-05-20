Morta a 22 anni la figlia di Shawn Crahan, batterista degli Slipknot: «Ho il cuore spezzato»

Shawn Crahan, morta la figlia 22enne del batterista degli Slipknot: «Ho il cuore spezzato»

È morta Gabrielle, figlia 22enne di Shawn Crahan, batterista degli Slipknot. Lo ha annunciato il padre su Instagram con un post in cui chiede di rispettare la privacy della famiglia. «È con il cuore spezzato e dal luogo del dolore più profondo che devo informare tutti voi che la mia figlia più piccola, Gabrielle, è morta ieri - sabato 18 maggio 2019». 

 

Non è stato rivelato come sia morta Gabrielle, e non è noto se si tratti di suicidio. Gabrielle era la figlia minore di Shawn e di Chantel Crahan. Anche gli altri figli, Alexandria, Gage e Simon, hanno affidato il loro dolore ai social parlando di un vuoto enorme: «Le nostre vite non saranno mai più le stesse». Anche Corey Taylor, cantante degli Slipknot, ha fatto le condoglianze all'amico e collega su Twitter. «Il mio cuore è rotto per mio fratello. Per favore, tieni la famiglia Crahan nei tuoi pensieri con amore. Ci mancherà».

 
Lunedì 20 Maggio 2019, 13:24
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA