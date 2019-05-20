Morta a 22 anni la figlia di Shawn Crahan, batterista degli Slipknot: «Ho il cuore spezzato»

It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday - Saturday May 18th, 2019. She was 22 years old. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming. My family and I ask that our privacy be respected moving forward. Thank you. Much love, clown
Non è stato rivelato come sia morta Gabrielle, e non è noto se si tratti di suicidio. Gabrielle era la figlia minore di Shawn e di Chantel Crahan. Anche gli altri figli, Alexandria, Gage e Simon, hanno affidato il loro dolore ai social parlando di un vuoto enorme: «Le nostre vite non saranno mai più le stesse». Anche Corey Taylor, cantante degli Slipknot, ha fatto le condoglianze all'amico e collega su Twitter. «Il mio cuore è rotto per mio fratello. Per favore, tieni la famiglia Crahan nei tuoi pensieri con amore. Ci mancherà».
Lunedì 20 Maggio 2019, 13:24
