Il dolore di Mika (nato a Beirut): «Straziante e lancinante, il mio cuore è con il Libano»

Beirut, il dolore di Mika: «Straziante e lancinante, il mio cuore è con il Libano»

E' nato a Beirut e il 18 agosto compirà 37 anni. Ma sarà una festa amara per Mika. Perché quello che è accaduto a Beirut è «straziante», è «lancinante», «fa venire i brividi». Una serie di tweet di sgomento e dolore per quanto accaduto ieri sono stati pubblicati stanotte dalla popstar, il cantautore e showman libanese naturalizzato britannico, che in queste settimane si trova spesso in Italia per partecipare alle selezioni di X Factor, il talent di Sky Uno dove torna in giuria da settembre. Mika, in alcuni tweet scritti tanto in francese quanto in inglese, ha scritto: «Osservo e leggo con preoccupazione, tristezza e orrore gli eventi che si svolgono a Beirut. Quello che è successo, vite ferite o perse per sempre, mi spezza il cuore. Non sappiamo ancora cosa sia successo, ma la sofferenza è lancinante». Poi ha sottolineato una coincidenza che lo ha toccato parlicolarmente: «Il mio cuore è con Beirut e il Libano. 4 anni fa proprio oggi in cui mi esibivo a Baalbek in Libano. Ho trascorso la mattinata a guardare le foto di quella sera. Concludo la giornata guardando queste terribili immagini di Beirut che mi fanno venire i brividi».
 
Ultimo aggiornamento: Mercoledì 5 Agosto 2020, 09:48
