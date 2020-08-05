Il dolore di Mika (nato a Beirut): «Straziante e lancinante, il mio cuore è con il Libano»

E' nato a Beirut e il 18 agosto compirà 37 anni. Ma sarà una festa amara per Mika. Perché quello che è accaduto a Beirut è «straziante», è «lancinante», «fa venire i brividi». Una serie di tweet di sgomento e dolore per quanto accaduto ieri sono stati pubblicati stanotte dalla popstar, il cantautore e showman libanese naturalizzato britannico, che in queste settimane si trova spesso in Italia per partecipare alle selezioni di X Factor, il talent di Sky Uno dove torna in giuria da settembre.

Watching, reading with worry, sadness and horror at the events in Beirut. What has happened, the destruction, injured and lives lost is heartbreaking. We may not know yet how this has happened but the damage and suffering is horrific. — MIKA (@mikasounds) August 4, 2020

Mika, in alcuni tweet scritti tanto in francese quanto in inglese, ha scritto: «Osservo e leggo con preoccupazione, tristezza e orrore gli eventi che si svolgono a Beirut. Quello che è successo, vite ferite o perse per sempre, mi spezza il cuore. Non sappiamo ancora cosa sia successo, ma la sofferenza è lancinante». Poi ha sottolineato una coincidenza che lo ha toccato parlicolarmente: « Il mio cuore è con Beirut e il Libano . 4 anni fa proprio oggi in cui mi esibivo a Baalbek in Libano. Ho trascorso la mattinata a guardare le foto di quella sera. Concludo la giornata guardando queste terribili immagini di Beirut che mi fanno venire i brividi».

Je regarde et lis avec inquiétude, tristesse et horreur les événements qui se déroulent à Beyrouth. Ce qui s’est produit, des vies blessées ou perdues à jamais, me fend le coeur. Nous ne savons pas encore ce qui s’est passé mais la souffrance est atroce. — MIKA (@mikasounds) August 4, 2020

