Kiss, concerto a Milano. La probabile scaletta del live all'Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro

I Kiss questa sera sul palco del Milano Summer Festival all’Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro (ore 21) per l’unica data italiana dell’End of the Road World Tour (i biglietti sono ancora disponibili). Si tratta dell’ultima tournée annunciata dalla band americana, questa la probabile scaletta del concerto.
Kiss, concerto a Milano per il tour d'addio. Bruno: «Le loro maschere, icone anni 80»
Detroit Rock City
Shout It Out Loud
Deuce
Say Yeah
I Love It Loud
Heaven's on Fire
War Machine (Gene breathes fire)
Lick It Up (with “Won’t Get Fooled Again”)
Calling Dr. Love
100,000 Years (with drum solo)
Cold Gin (with Tommy Thayer guitar solo)
God of Thunder (with bass solo)
Psycho Circus
Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll (with guitar and bass solo,… more )
Love Gun (Paul on stage in crowd)
I Was Made for Lovin' You (Paul on stage in crowd)
Black Diamond
Encore:
Beth (Eric Singer on piano)
Crazy Crazy Nights
Rock and Roll All Nite
Martedì 2 Luglio 2019, 09:59
