Kiss, concerto a Milano. La probabile scaletta del live all'Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro

Martedì 2 Luglio 2019, 09:59

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

questa sera sul palco delall’(ore 21) per l’unica data italiana dell’(i biglietti sono ancora disponibili). Si tratta dell’ultima tournée annunciata dalla band americana, questa la probabiledelDetroit Rock CityShout It Out LoudDeuceSay YeahI Love It LoudHeaven's on FireWar Machine (Gene breathes fire)Lick It Up (with “Won’t Get Fooled Again”)Calling Dr. Love100,000 Years (with drum solo)Cold Gin (with Tommy Thayer guitar solo)God of Thunder (with bass solo)Psycho CircusLet Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll (with guitar and bass solo,… more )Love Gun (Paul on stage in crowd)I Was Made for Lovin' You (Paul on stage in crowd)Black DiamondEncore:Beth (Eric Singer on piano)Crazy Crazy NightsRock and Roll All Nite