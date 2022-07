Tempesta solare, cresce l'allarme: «Non è finita». Cosa colpirà la Terra?

There is currently a huge #prominence visible on the #Sun. That's impressive, but it was spectacular to see a very fast moving part of it through my small refractor telescope - ejecting and detaching to the side.



— Dr. Sebastian Voltmer (@SeVoSpace) July 17, 2022